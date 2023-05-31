HOUGHTON LAKE — The McBain baseball season ended on Tuesday at Houghton Lake in a Division 3 pre-district clash with Grayling.
It was a good, low-scoring game with the Ramblers falling by a 4-2 count.
Foreign exchange student Suan Kim started and took the loss but turned in his best performance of the spring. He permitted four earns runs and six hits and struck out seven.
“I’m really proud of how far he’s come as a pitcher this season,” said McBain coach Shaun Mulder.
Junior Trey Boven came on in relief and also did a creditable job.
“Trey has worked on being able to locate all three of his pitches and that really keeps hitters off balance,” Mulder noted.
It was hard-hitting seniors Carson Murphy and Eli Baker each blistering a double in what would be the final game of their respective prep careers on the diamond. Carson drove in McBain’s two runs with his two-bagger. Trent Brunink also delivered a hit for the Ramblers in the season finale.
“We’ll miss our seniors but I’m excited with some of the guys we have coming back next year,” Mulder said.
Grayling advances to face Roscommon on Saturday while Lake City takes on host Houghton Lake in the other semifinal. The championship game is slated for 2 p.m.
