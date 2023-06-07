EVART – It was a very tough draw for the young McBain softball team of coach Chantel Zuiderveen but the Ramblers made a game of it for a while.
The Ramblers faced top-ranked Evart on Saturday, June 3, on the Wildcats’ home diamond in the Division 3 district semifinals. They eventually lost by a 12-2 margin but didn’t go down without showing some fight.
McBain fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and trailed 7-0 after three innings. In the top of the fourth, though, the Ramblers battled back, scoring twice to cut the lead to 7-2 against Evart’s tough lefty Addy Gray.
The Wildcats, who also defeated Pine River by a 13-3 margin in the finals to advance to the regional tournament this Saturday, June 10, at Traverse City St. Francis, finally put the game away in the bottom of the fifth.
McBain leadoff hitter Karsyn Meyering led off the fourth with a walk and advanced to third when junior Brecken Gilde drilled a sharp grounder to right for a single. Then sophomore catcher Olivia Peterson poked a single up the middle to chase home Meyering with McBain’s first run and senior cleanup hitter Caitlin Butzin followed with a hard grounder to Evart shortstop Kyrah Gray that enabled Gilde to race home.
Gilde and Peterson, two of the promising underclassmen coming up through the ranks for the Ramblers, each smacked two hits against Evart. Butzin, playing in the final game of her notable four-year prep softball career, also had a hit along with fellow senior Brianna Platz and junior third baseman Mariah Pluger.
Butzin and Platz are the only two seniors on the Ramblers’ roster this season and will be missed but nearly everyone is back. Freshman centerfielder Shannon Maloney, who made a nice catch with her back to the fence during Saturday’s contest, was brought up from the JV partway through the season. Freshman Briella Walenjus and freshman Olivia Bosscher also saw playing time on the varsity this season.
Pitcher Emerson Tossey and shortstop Karsyn Meyering will be seniors next year along with Gilde and Pluger.
As Coach Zuiderveen noted after the game, there is a solid core of players returning who will benefit from the experience gained this year.
“We have a nice group coming back and a number of players who got a taste of what it’s like playing varsity,” she said.
“There are some things we’re gonna work on for next year like making more consistent contact and adjusting our swings. There are things we can build on for next year. We’re definitely gonna miss our seniors Caitlin and Brianna and we wish them well.”
Butzin, who also pitched Saturday and will be continuing her softball career at Mid-Michigan College next school year, said that even though McBain didn’t have a great record this season it was still a fun year playing with all her teammates.
“It was a growing year for our team but a fun year,” she said.
