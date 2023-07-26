McBAIN – The time had arrived to dust off the rust a bit and get back into football mode again.
Members of the McBain football team engaged in a spirited three-day camp on the practice field from Monday to Wednesday, awakening the echoes of signals and plays and formations that are familiar but haven’t been heard since November.
McBain is adding some “new wrinkles” to the offense this season, too, so there were a few more terms and a few more formations to learn.
In the end, though, it’s still about fundamentals. Teams that tackle and block effectively tend to fare well during the gridiron season. As well as teams that have a strong identity, as veteran McBain head coach Pat Maloney pointed out.
“We’re dusting off some of the rust and getting the guys acclimated to football again,” Maloney said Tuesday following an intense, high-energy practice.
“We’re building team chemistry at the same time,” he added. “We want everybody working together and being on the same page as much as possible so when August 7 (the first day of preseason practice) arrives we can hit the ground running.”
The McBain players, from all appearances, were already hitting the ground running on Tuesday, literally. Everything about the practice was up-tempo.
“Yes, we’re keeping it fast-paced and up-tempo,” Maloney said. “The kids know what the mission is and they’re committed to it. We’re young again this year but the nice thing is most of our young players gained experience last year.”
McBain is enjoying good numbers. Maloney is hopeful there will be at least 22 players each for the varsity and JV teams and that’s not always the case.
“The JV numbers are up and that’s good to see,” Maloney said. “This year’s group of kids are already showing a level of commitment. Some of them took time from work to be at practice. These kids are working hard and have a positive attitude.”
McBain lost some key players to graduation, including All-State lineman Mack Bontekoe and the entire starting backfield with the exception of explosive junior fullback Bryce “Atom Bomb” Akom. The good news is there are several underclassmen returning who saw duty last year. Among them is athletic, 6-foot-3 junior Ben Rodenbaugh, who appears to be in line to replace graduated QB Braylon Pace, senior guard Bret “Boots” Benthem, senior linebacker Landen Keller, and sophomore lineman Wyatt Zuiderveen.
McBain’s early-season schedule is a bit more forgiving than in recent years when perennial gridiron power Kingsley was the first team on the docket. This year, the Ramblers host non-league foe Lakeview in the first game on Friday, Aug. 25, before opening Highland Conference play against Manton in the week two game Thursday, Aug. 31.
Beal City, the defending league champion, is expected to be the team to beat again this year. McBain, Lake City and Evart, which all made the playoffs last year, are expected to be among the top-tier teams in the league again and Manton, which has finished with a 4-5 record the past two years, is looking to take a big step forward.
McBain finished with a 5-5 mark last year but was playing its best football late in the season. The Ramblers are looking to build on last year’s momentum and play winning football again in 2023. This is Maloney’s ninth year at the helm of the program and McBain has made the playoffs in seven of the previous eight seasons.
