McBain drops softball pair at Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE — The McBain softball team came very close to gaining its first victory of the young season in game two of the non-league twinbill played at Houghton Lake in cool, breezy conditions on Tuesday, April 25.
McBain battled to the end but finally lost 8-7 in extra innings. In the opener with the Bobcats, McBain lost 13-3.
Senior Caitlin Butzin, who will be playing softball for Mid-Michigan College next season, took the loss in game two but pitched pretty well. She only allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out 14 Houghton Lake hitters.
Karysyn Meyering helped the McBain cause with a timely RBI double. Karly Mattison cracked an RBI single among her two hits and Mariah Pluger plugged three hits, including a double. Butzin belted out three hits as well, including an RBI double and Brecken Gilde also smacked three hits and knocked in two runs. Maddy Kennard connected for two hits while Brealla Walenjus, Olivia Peterson, and Emerson Tossey each tagged a single.
In the opener Emerson Tossey pitched pretty well in defeat, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out five.
Butzin busted an RBI single and Olivia Peterson pounded a double. Meyering muscled out two hits while Tossey, Kennard, Walenjus and Leah Thompson each secured a hit.
McBain (0-8) seeks its first victory this Friday, April 28, at home against Highland foe Manton. On Monday, May 8, the Ramblers are home against talented non-league foe Marion before traveling to Beal City on Tuesday, May 9.
