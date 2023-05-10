McBAIN — The Marion softball team showed why it is unbeaten so far this season and so highly regarded with a doubleheader sweep of host McBain on Monday, May 8. The Eagles prevailed by scores of 20-0 and 18-4.
Georgia Meyer twirled a four-hitter for the Eagles in game one. Freshman second baseman Olivia Bosscher banged out a double for McBain and senior Mariah Pluger also pounded a double. Junior Brecken Gilde lined a single and Emerson Tossey also recorded a hit.
Harley Bear, one of Marion’s chief sluggers, drilled a grand-slam home run in the opener and Ella Wilson whacked a three-run shot. Bonnie Kiger hit a two-run shot.
In game two, Meyer fired a five-hitter for the Eagles. Sophomore catcher Olivia Peterson produced two of the Ramblers’ five hits. Pitcher Caitlin Butzin cracked an RBI single. Shannon Maloney and Brealla Walenjus also generated hits.
Kiger cracked another two-run homer in the nightcap to help fuel Marion’s offensive fireworks and Meyer drilled a two-run homer as well.
The Eagles improved to 14-0 on the year.
McBain traveled to Beal City, one of the top Highland Conference teams this season along with Evart, on Tuesday, May 9, and dropped a pair of games, 18-8 and 25-4.
The Ramblers are home against Cadillac this Friday, May 12. On Tuesday, May 16, the Ramblers are home against Evart.
