McBAIN — It was a good showing for the McBain girls on the home softball field Friday, May 12, against visiting non-league foe Cadillac. The Ramblers won both games, 13-3 and 8-7.
It was junior Emerson Tossey doing the tossing for McBain from the circle in the opener and she did well, permitting Cadillac two earned runs on four hits while striking out six.
She received plenty of support, too, as sophomore catcher Olivia Peterson, one of a number of promising young players on the Rambler roster, smoked a three-run homer to help fuel the offensive uprising. Freshman outfielder Shannon Maloney struck for multiple hits in the contest. Brecken Gilde banged out an RBI hit along with Brianna Platz, Addean Oeverman, Mariah Pluger, and Tossey. Caitlin Butzin also blistered a double and Karsyn Meyering singled and scored.
Game two was a more competitive game with a more exciting finish as McBain won in a walk-off in support of the pitching of Butzin, who did not allow an earned run on five hits and struck out 12.
Butzin also helped herself at the plate with an RBI hit. Meyering muscled out two hits and knocked in two. Gilde also knocked in a run and Shannon Maloney continued to swing a hot bat, recording two more hits.
ON TUESDAY, May 16, the Ramblers faced Highland Conference powerhouse Evart and lost both games, 18-0 and 12-2.
In her final appearance in McBain, Evart ace Addy Gray fired a one-hitter in the opener with no walks and four K’s. Butzin had McBain’s lone hit off Addy.
In game two, it was Addy’s younger sister Kyrah, a freshman, gaining the win and she also twirled a one-hitter.
Butzin once again had McBain’s only hit in game two. Caitlin was also the pitcher of record for the Ramblers in game two.
McBain (3-14) hosts Pine River this Friday, May 19. On Tuesday, May 23, the Ramblers conclude the Highland Conference portion of the schedule at home against Lake City.
