CLARE – The McBain and Lake City track teams competed in the large 16-team Clare Invitational held on Friday, April 28.
On the girls’ side, McBain came in a very respectable fourth place overall with 58.25 points. The only teams to beat out McBain were larger schools, including Cadillac, which won with 129 points. Lake City came in 12th overall with 24 points.
On the boys’ side, Lake City came in ninth with 29 points and McBain was 12th with 24 points.
IN THE GIRLS’ MEET, it was freshman Peyton Grant and sophomore Isabel Rozeveld each earning a first-place finish for McBain. Peyton pushed to first in the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 1:01.08 and Izzy was busy not only earning first in the discus with a personal-best distance of 114 feet, 11 inches, but also taking second in the shot put (32 feet, 5.75 inches).
The Ramblers also earned points in the relay races, with the fleet foursome of Gabby VerBerkmoes, Analiese Fredin, Sydney Heuker, and Peyton producing fifth in the 800 relay (1:53.80) while the flying foursome of Gabby, Aubrey VandePol, Peyton, and Analiese earned third in the 1600 relay (4:20.93). In the 3200 relay, Kahli Heuker, Karley VandePol, Haley Miller, and Chelsi Eisenga teamed to take fourth (11:02.53).
Analiese also earned fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.97) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (18.25).
Aubrey VandePol also earned points for McBain in the 400 dash, coming in sixth (1:06.51). Kahli came in eighth in the 800 run (2:42.45), Chelsi came in eighth in the 1600 run (5:48.2). Olivia Wilt tied for ninth in the pole vault (7-6).
For Lake City in the girls’ meet, it was Mackenzie Bisballe defying gravity in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 1.5 inches for first place in that event. Sadie Larson also scored points for the Trojans in both hurdle events, taking sixth in the 300 race (51.54) and sixth in the 100 race (17.43). Sadie also teamed with Viviannah Harmon, Lauren Booms, and Rylee Cohoon for a seventh-place time in the 800 relay (1:57.71).
Lauren also took seventh in the 400 dash with a personal-best time of 1:06.98, with Rylee (1:07.78) right behind her in eighth. Lauren also tied for ninth in the pole vault (7-6).
The foursome of Haleigh Vandertuig, Emma Nickerson, Anna Ponce, and Megan Gottschall claimed eighth in the 3200 relay (11:49.36).
IN THE BOYS’ MEET, it was “Easy” Enzo Ramalho once again expanding his lungs and pushing his legs to good times in the distance races for Lake City. Enzo earned second in the 1600 run (4:47.93) with a personal-best time and he also took sixth in the 3200 run (10:47.15) with another personal-best time. Freshman Caiden Helsel (11:03.57) was tenth in the 3200 run.
Junior Tyler Brown came around for a fifth-place finish in the 100 dash (11.72 seconds) in the crowded field. Tyler also teamed with three freshmen, Sean Fox, Robbie Root, and Tavin Miller, for eighth in the 800 relay (47.38).
Strong-armed senior Rowland Ball recorded a fourth-place finish in both the shot put (46 feet, 3 inches). In the pole vault, it was freshman Robbie Root climbing the air to take fourth place (10-6) and Sean Fox capturing eighth (10-0).
For McBain in the boys’ meet, senior Mack “Truck” Bontekoe powered his way to second place in the discus with a Herculean heave of 139 feet, 1 inch.
Sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh registered second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 0.25 inches. Ben also teamed with Bryce Akom, Brett Eling, and Tommy Maloney to take eighth in the 1600 relay (1:42.84) for the Ramblers.
Eli Wilt was tenth in the 110 hurdles (18.85).
McBain competes this Saturday, May 6, in the Pine River Invitational before traveling to Houghton Lake on Monday, May 8, for a Highland tri-meet that also features Manton.
Lake City hosts its own invitational this Friday, May 5. On Monday, May 8, the Trojans travel to Pine River for a Highland tri-meet that includes Evart. On Wednesday, May 10, the Trojans compete in a relay event at Benzie Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.