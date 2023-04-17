BUCKLEY – The McBain girls earned second place in the Buckley Invitational on Friday, April 14, and the boys took fifth in the 11-team meet.
On the girls’ side, McBain scored 98.5 points, second only to Frankfort (131).
There were a number of standouts for the Ramblers on this gloriously sunny day in Buckley. McBain earned its two first in the field events. In the shot put, freshman Allison Gladu was glad, too, for the good weather as she launched the shot 33 feet, 6 inches. Sophomore Isabel Roozeveld also fared well in the event, taking third with a distance of 32 feet.
And Izzy wasn’t dizzy with the success in the shot put either. She proceeded to defy gravity with the discus, throwing it a whopping 101 feet, 3 inches to win the event handily. Runner-up Maddy Biller of Brethren threw the discus 94 feet, 9 inches.
McBain also fared well in the relays, taking second in three of the four races. In the 1600-meter relay it was Aubrey VandePol, Chelsi Eisenga, Ayla Fredin and Peyton Grant finishing second in 4:32.91; in the 800 relay, the foursome of Karley and Aubrey VandePol, Olivia Wilt and Peyton Grant secured second in 1:59.17; in the 400 relay, it was turbo twins Karley and Aubrey, Ayla Fredin, and Makayla Blood pouring it on for runner-up in 56.56 seconds.
Peyton Grant, a freshman and one of many promising underclassmen on the McBain roster, also earned second in the 400 dash (1:01.14) and third in the 200 dash (28,59) while helping the 1600 and 800 relays come in second.
Chelsi Eisenga churned out fourth in the 1600 run (6:06.26) and Haley Miller motored to fourth in the 3200 run (14:10.54).
Freshman Makayla Blood flowed through the air to a fourth-place finish in the high jump (4-6) while Ayla earned fifth in the long jump (13-3.5) and Olivia Wilt tied for fourth in the pole vault (7-0) with teammatea Shauna McLean taking sixth (7-0) and Lydia Kline seventh (6-6).
ON THE BOYS’ SIDE, McBain’s 62 team points was good for sixth place out of the 11 teams.
The Ramblers shined in the field events on the boys’ side, too, as Benny Rodenbaugh rode the air to first in the high jump. Benny had the jets on this day, clearing the bar at 6 foot, a very good performance for early in the season for the sophomore. Benny also beat it to fourth in the 400 dash (57.69) to help the Rambler cause.
In the pole vault, Jacob Hart (7-6) and Landen Eisenga (7-0) landed second and third place for the Ramblers.
In the 400 relay, the all-sophomore crew of speedsters featuring Bryce “Atom Bomb” Akom, Luke Hoitenga, Eli Wilt and Caleb Miller secured second (48.14). In the 800 relay, it was Akom and Miller teaming with Tommy Maloney and Brett Eling for fourth (1:42.81).
Caleb Miller also claimed third in the 200 dash (25.35) and Eli Wilt earned third in the 110 hurdles (19.20). Junior Claydon Ingleright registered fifth in the 1600 run (5:02.69).
McBain competes again this Friday, April 21, at Chesaning. The Ramblers join Pine River in a Highland Conference tri-meet on Monday, April 24, at Roscommon.
