ROSCOMMON – The McBain girls swept their first Highland double-dual track meet of the season on Monday, April 24, at Roscommon. The Ramblers of coach Susan Maloney defeated host Roscommon 109-36 and Pine River by a 104-42 margin.
Senior Analiese Fredin and freshman Peyton Grant were both double winners in individual events for McBain, with Analiese breaking free for top honors in the 100 hurdles (18.84) and the 300 hurdles (52.93) and Peyton producing firsts in the 200 dash (28.58) and the 400 dash (1:05.63). Aubrey VandePol was runner-up to Peyton in the 400 dash (1:06.20).
In the 800 run, it was strong-striding senior Kahli Heuker (2:51.73) and teammate Chelsi Eisenga (2:52.65) earning a 1-2 finish for the Ramblers. Chelsi also churned out first in the 1600 run (6:03.21) while Haley Miller earned first in the 3200 run (14:12.13) with teammate Rowan Ensing (14:20.79) right behind in second.
In the field events, Izzy Rozeveld issued the discus a distance of 105 feet, 5.5 inches to take first in that event once again. Izzy also took third in the shot put (30-11.5) and teammate Allison Gladu was runner-up (31-9.5).
Mikayla Blood flowed to a first-place tie in the high jump with teammate Kahli Heuker, both at 4 feet, 6 inches. Olivia Wilt cleared the bar at 7 feet, 6 inches to claim first in the pole vault with teammate Shauna McLean third (7-0).
Blood also poured it on for a third-place time in the 100 dash (14.54). Senior Sydney Heuker sliced through the air for 13 feet, 11 inches, good for second place in the long jump with teammate Ayla Fredin (13-4.5) flying to fourth.
ON THE BOYS’ SIDE, McBain narrowly outscored host Roscommon 76.5-75.5 and also lost very narrowly to Pine River 78-77.
Strong-armed senior Mack “Truck” Bontekoe parked the shot put 41 feet, 4.5 inches away, good for first in that event, and he also secured first in the discus (122-6.5). Caleb Gilde tossed the shot 35 feet, 3 inches to take second behind Mack.
Also in the field event, sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh rode the air to a first-place height of 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump. Teammate Skyler Franklin took third (5-0). Ben also burned the turf to a third-place time of 58.56 seconds in the 400 dash.
Eli Wilt didn’t wilt under pressure in the hurdles races, taking second in the grueling 300 hurdles (48.32) and third in the 110 hurdles (19.07). Aidan Koetje gained third in the 3200 run (11:42.97). Eli also earned third in the long jump (17-5) with Luke Hoitenga (16-2.5) fourth.
Claydon Ingleright rang up third in the 1600 run (5:17.81) and fourth in the 800 run (2:32.93). Bryce Akom busted it to fourth in the 100 dash (12.87).
McBain competes in the Clare Invitational this Friday, April 28, before traveling to Lake City on Monday, May 1, for a Highland tri-meet with the Trojans and Beal City.
