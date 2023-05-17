McBAIN — The McBain girls dominated their double-dual Highland Conference meet on Monday, May 15, against Evart and Northern Michigan Christian. The sweep enabled the Ramblers of coach Susan Maloney to complete the dual-meet season with an unblemished record. All the league teams compete in the Highland Conference meet at Pine River on Tuesday, May 23, but McBain is in the driver’s seat to capture the league title.
“The girls did well and accomplished a few more goals,” Maloney said. “We went undefeated again in all of our double duals and that was a season goal for a lot of the girls.”
McBain’s depth and versatility was on display again in Monday’s meet as the Ramblers captured first in every event except two.
Several Rambler athletes had exceptional days. Senior Analiese Fredin, competing for the final time in her prep career on the home track, surged to first in the 100 hurdles (18.00) and the 300 hurdles (51.8). In the high hurdles, freshman Katy Wilt (19.0) was second in a personal-best time. In the 300 race, Olivia Wilt (58.2) and Katy (1:01.2) finished behind Analiese, giving McBain a 1-2-3 sweep.
Senior Kahli Heuker paced a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 run with her time of 2:56.4, followed by Chelsi Eisenga (2:56.5) and Claire Sullivan (3:13.4). Chelsi led a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1600 run with her time of 5:52.6, followed by Haley Miller (6:18.3) and Monserrat Marin (7:16.0).
In the 400 dash, it was flying freshman Peyton Grant (1:00.9) winning with a personal-best time and also leading a 1-2-3 sweep with Aubrey VandePol (1:03.8) and Karley VandePol (1:09.6) crossing the finish line behind her.
Rowan Ensing earned first in the 3200 run (14:43.8) for the Ramblers.
The Ramblers also took first in each of the relays. In the 400, Sydney Heuker, Sarah Wilt, Ayla Fredin, and Mikayla Blood won in 54.4 seconds; in the 800, it was Gabby VerBerkmoes, Analiese, Sydney, and Aubrey winning in 1:53.8; in the 1600 relay, it was Gabby, Analiese, Aubrey, and Petyon producing first in 4:28.9; and in the 3200, the foursome of Kahli, Karley, Peyton, and Haley Miller won in 14:00.
Super sophomore Izzy Rozeveld registered first in both the shot put (34-1) and the discus (108-2). Allison Gladu gladly took second in the shot put (33-5.25) and thrid in the discus (89-2.5).
Mikaya Blood drew first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet, 8 inches. Blood also flowed to second in both the 100 dash (13.8) and the 400 dash (28.3).
Ayla Fredin, one of a number of promising freshmen athletes on the McBain track roster, took first in the long jump (14-0) and third in both the 100 dash (14.0) and the 200 dash (30.4).
Olivia Wilt secured first in the pole vault (8-0) for the Ramblers with Shauna McLean (7-6) as runner-up and Lydia Kline (6-6) third.
ON THE BOYS’ SIDE, McBain also swept. The Ramblers secured eight firsts in the competition.
Claydon Ingleright in the distance races and Mack “Truck” Bontekoe in the throwing events, each claimed two individual events.
Claydon captured first in the 800 run (2:25.8) and the 1600 run (5:01.4). Mack powered his way to first in the shot put (42-5) and the discus (123-1).
Aidan Koetje captured first in the 3200 run (11:53.6) with Garrin Schneeg (12:34.9) second. Aidan and Garrin also teamed with Claydon and Levi Myers to take first in the 3200 relay (14:00).
Eli Wilt raced to the front in the 110 hurdles (16.8) with a personal-best time, and was third in the 300 hurdles (47.8).
Benny Rodenbaugh rode the air to first in the high jump (6-2) with Darrious Pena Perez third (5-10). Caleb Gilde claimed second in the shot put (38-3.75) and fourth in the discus (93-9).
Darrious also dashed to second place in the 100 (11.8) with Luke Hoitenga (12.6) fourth. Caleb Miller captured third in the 200 dash (25.2) and Tommy Maloney motored to third in the 400 dash (58.08).
Levi Myers (2:36.1) and Landen Eisenga (2:47.5) came in behind Claydon in the 800 run, giving the Ramblers a 1-2-3 sweep of that race. It was the same in the 1600 run as Aidan Koetje (5:30.5) and Levi (5:37.1) came in second and third behind Claydon.
Skyler Franklin soared to third in the 110 hurdles (20.8) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.3). Eli Wilt took third in the long jump (17-4.5) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.8).
McBain competes in the D3 regional meet at Manton this Saturday, May 20.
