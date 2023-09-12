MIDLAND — McBain competed in the Northwood Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, hosted by Northwood University on its course. It was a large field of competitors, including some bigger schools.
On the girls’ side, McBain took ninth place with 274 points.
Junior Chelsi Eisenga very nearly made the top 40, taking 41st place overall in 22:18. Senior Haley Miller (22:36) was runner-up for the Ramblers in 51st place. Promising freshman Kayden Hinton (22:51, 58th) was close behind in third for McBain, followed by junior Shauna McLean (23:35) in fourth and Madelyn Reinink (24:07, 86th) in fifth. Senior Rowan Ensing (24:22, 90th) and sophomore Mikayla Blood (24:28, 91st) were the sixth and seventh finishers for the Rambler gals.
On the boys’ side for McBain, freshman Braydn Winkel (19:32, 109th) was the top finisher, followed by Garrin Schneeg (20:46, 142nd), Dallas Chamberlain (23:55, 176th) and Deven Bergey (34:54, 187th).
NMC vies in Bear Country Invite
BUCKLEY – The Northern Michigan Christian varsity and middle school cross country teams competed in the annual Bear Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, hosted by Buckley.
For the NMC varsity boys, junior Hunter Fisher (25:51) and senior Brett Ritsema (25:57) came in 79th and 80th in the large meet. For the varsity girls, hard-nosed junior Melody Fraser (29:32) came in 72nd place.
In the middle school meet, eighth-grader Braylin Stahl (14:55) paced the Comet boys in the two-mile race, taking 39th place overall. Fellow eighth-grader Levi DeKam (16:21) came in 63rd.
On the girls’ side, promising seventh-grader Emma Lee (17:13) came in 37th place and hardworking sixth-grader Cassidy Fisher (20:04) was 54th overall.
McBain, Lake City and NMC all compete in the first Highland Conference jamboree on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at McBain.
Lake City also competes in the Ottawa Hills Invitational in Riverside this Friday, Sept. 15.
