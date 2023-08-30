BENZONIA – The McBain and Lake City cross country teams competed on Saturday in the annual Pete Moss Invitational hosted by Benzie Central. McBain competed in the Small School Division of the large meet and Lake City in the Big School Division.
The McBain girls fared quite well, earning first place among the 16 teams in the Small School Division with 70 team points. Host Benzie Central (90) was runner-up with Grand Traverse Academy (109) third.
Senior Haley Miller earned a top-10 finish while pacing the Ramblers, taking ninth overall in 21:48. Freshman Kayden Hinton (22:11, 13th), freshman Madelyn Reinink (22:35, 18th) and junior Chelsi Eisenga (22:35, 19th) came in second, third and fourth for the Ramblers, all crossing the finish line in the top 20.
Junior Genesis Wilson (23:35, 33rd) was the fifth finisher for McBain with senior Rowan Ensing (23:45, 36th) and sophomore Makayla Blood (23:54, 38th) rounding out the top seven.
For the McBain boys, freshman Braydn Winkle (20:14, 61st) and sophomore Deven Bergey (31:45, 135th) competed.
The Lake City boys captured 11th place in the boys’ Big School Division with 285 points.
Senior Paxton Hall motored to a 36th place time of 17:49 for the Trojans followed by sophomore twins Caiden Helsel (18:00, 42nd) and Connor Helsel (18:11, 52nd), both of whom very nearly broke in the 17’s. Sophomore Owen Butkovich (29:17, 94th) came in fourth for Lake City with freshman Carter Root (21:19, 102nd) in fifth. Freshmen Trenton Stockwell (21:45, 104th) and Dan Youngberg (21:54, 105th) came within a blink of each other in sixth and seventh place for the Trojans, whose roster is filled with underclassmen.
On the girls’ side, Lake City was 16th out of 18 Big School Division teams with 450 points.
Junior Megan Gottschall crossed the finish line in 23:46, good for 94th overall in the large field and good for first among the Trojans. Sophomore Emma Roe (24:27, 104th) was runner-up for Lake City followed closely by junior Lauren Booms (24:47, 109th), senior Baylie Eisenga (24:49, 110th) and freshman Emma Grady (25:00, 112th) with Camille Mitchell (27:03, 122nd) and Payton Durga (27:44, 125th) coming in sixth and seventh.
Lake City competed in the Ogemaw Heights invitational held on Thursday, Aug. 31, along with Northern Michigan Christian. The Trojans compete again on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Shepherd. NMC runs again on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Bear Country Invitational hosted by Buckley.
McBain runs again on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Northwood University Invitational in Midland.
