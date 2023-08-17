LUDINGTON — The McBain volleyball team of coach Shawn Murphy faced some pretty good competition on Wednesday at Ludington in the season-opening quad tournament. The Ramblers didn’t win a match but gained some valuable experience against host Ludington (25-16, 25-12), Clare (25-22, 25-19) and Lake Fenton (25-22, 25-18).
“We knew this was going to be an adjustment for many players as they’re taking on some new roles and adjusting to their responsibilities,” Murphy said.
“There were moments where I liked some of the play and moments when we weren’t so hot. I’m optimistic we can improve dramatically from where we’re at now with some experience under our belt.”
A reason for optimism is the presence of junior slasher Gwyneth VerBerkmoes in the front row. Gwyneth, a third-year starter with some serious sizzle in her deliveries at the net, generated 17 kills with three blocks on Wednesday and she also acquired four aces. Ayla Fredin provided some fuel up front too with seven kills to go with three assists.
Sophomore Shannon Maloney muscled out six kills with two blocks. Madison Ochampaugh served up 22 assists on the day with a pair of kills and she recorded a pair of aces with 90 percent accuracy in her serving.
McBain is at the Leland Invitational this Saturday, Aug. 19. The Ramblers compete in the Cadillac Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25. They open at home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in a tri-match with Kingsley and Glen Lake.
