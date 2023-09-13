EVART – The McBain volleyball girls of coach Shawn Murphy took the first step in defending their Highland Conference championship on Tuesday, posting an impressive 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of host Evart.
The Wildcats showed some scrap, improving a little more in each set, but McBain’s ability to pinpoint passes and attack effectively proved too much to overcome.
Murphy liked what he saw from his troops, calling it “a good all-around effort.” He was particularly pleased with the efficient passing of setter Madison “O-Zone” Ochampaugh, who “did a nice job spreading the offense around and our passing allowed some different options for her to run.”
Murphy also liked how the Ramblers set the tempo of the match.
“The girls were calm and confident, which helps to keep your ball control in check,” he said.
The scoring was pretty even through the first 10 points in each set before the Ramblers began to pull away.
In the second set, McBain led just 10-9 before Gwyneth VerBerkmoes sparked what would become a 13-point run with a pair of back-to-back kills with enough sizzle to smoke a sirloin. Gwyneth’s kills released “The Brekken” – that is, senior Brekken Cotter – to generate three aces during her 13-point run at the service stripe.
The third set was close through the first 10 points as well before a kill and an ace from Gwyneth and a well-placed tip from sophomore Ayla Fredin pusehd the lead to 16-12.
A kill from Evart junior Emma Dyer, who played well for the Wildcats, trimmed the lead temporarily but a tip from junior middle Isabel Rozeveld combined with another kill from Gwyneth and one from Mia Bontekoe pushed the Ramblers back in the right direction.
Gwyneth finished a productive night with 13 kills and six aces. Ayla added seven kills with an ace and junior Shannon Maloney muscled out five kills with an ace. Brekken belted out four kills with three aces while Mia and Izzy each earned three kills.
Ochampaugh kept the firing line fueled, recording 29 assists, and she had two kills as well with an ace.
McBain also swept the JV match 25-13, 25-13 as setter Adilynn Ridgway secured seven assists and was 100 percent at the service stripe, recording six aces. Ivy Mills acquired six assists as well while Adria Rozeveld rang up three kills and Peyton Grant and Brooklyn Hall each earned two kills.
ON MONDAY, Sept. 11, the Ramblers competed in a quad meet at Cadillac and posted a 1-2 mark against some pretty good competition. The Ramblers lost to host Cadillac (25-10, 25-20) and narrowly to T.C. St. Francis (25-23, 25-23) but rallied to defeat Elk Rapids (14-25, 25-21, 15-13).
It was the first time competing on the court for a week-and-a-half and the Ramblers had to shake off some early rust but they got better as the evening went on.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy acknowledged that the girls came out flat against Cadillac in the opening match but played much better in the second set with Cadillac.
“We were able to carry that momentum with us to play St. Francis and we had opportunities to close out both sets but a few errors here and there still plagued us,” Murphy noted.
“It seemed like it took a set against Elk Rapids to get back into the right mindset but I liked how they responded in set two, came out strong and were able to finish strong. There are a lot of good things to take away from tonight and areas we will continue to work on.”
Madison “O-Zone” Ochampaugh filled the atmosphere with appetizing dishes, providing plenty of meat for the hungry attackers at the firing line. Madison earned 44 assists on the night and had three kills and a block herself. She also served effectively, hitting 96 percent of her attempts.
Junior missile-launcher Gwyneth VerBerkmoes generated 22 kill with four blocks to go with 12 digs and she was also lethal from the stripe, securing six aces while hitting 92 percent of her serves. Ayla Fredin kept the fire flowing at the net, recording 15 kills with a block and she also secured three aces.
Brekken Cotter and Shannon Maloney each added five kills and served 100 percent. Karsyn Meyering earned 14 digs and was also 100 percent with her serving while notching three aces.
McBain (6-11-1) is at the Cadillac Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 16. The Ramblers return to league play at home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against NMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.