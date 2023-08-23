McBAIN – The 2023 McBain football team is still young but also has a good deal of experience throughout the roster. The Ramblers lost some key seniors from the team that posted a 5-5 record a year ago and advanced to the playoffs, including All-State lineman Mack Bontekoe, QB Braylon Pace, and running back and linebacker Kal McGillis, but there were also a good number of freshmen and sophomores on last year’s roster who gained a lot of valuable playing time.
“We’re still a young team and even though we don’t have a lot of seniors there’s quite a bit of experience on the roster,” said veteran Rambler coach Pat Maloney.
“We’re young at quarterback and young in the backfield but we’re also athletic. It’s a matter of us finding our chemistry as a team and the faster we do that the better we’ll be.”
Maloney mostly liked what he saw from his team in the annual Green and Gold Scrimmage and the preseason scrimmage held Thursday, Aug. 17, at Boyne City. McBain faced some tough competition in Class A Sault Ste. Marie and perennially tough Boyne City during the scrimmage but fared pretty well overall.
“We showed a lot of good hustle,” Maloney said. “We also made some young errors, like we expected. But it showed us areas where we need to improve and that’s very helpful going into the season.”
McBain is switching from its traditional run-oriented tight-T offense to a more versatile attack where the receivers will spread out to force the defense to spread out and 6-foot-3 sophomore QB Ben Rodenbaugh will engineer an option-style offense. There will still be an emphasis on McBain’s ability to run, including power football with third-year junior fullback Bryce “Atom Bomb” Akom returning, but there will also be the more consistent threat of airing it out to receivers like speedy Darrious Pena Perez or of Rodenbaugh running to daylight.
“Benny’s a good athlete and as he grows into his role at quarterback, we’ll put more on his ‘to do’ list during the season,” Maloney said.
“There will be more run-pass option in this style of offense and that fits our strengths this year.”
McBain has been the traditional blue-collar grind it out type of offense and will still be able to move the sticks that way when necessary behind an O-line that may be the biggest in the Highland Conference, but the Ramblers also have speed to sweep around the edges with galloping runners like Blayn “Cowboy” Hughston, Landon Keller and Caleb Miller in addition to Akom and slippery slot receiver Jager Corliss, who is a dual threat as a runner and receiver.
Darrious and Brett Eling are both angular receivers who can create match-up problems for opposing cornerbacks in one-on-one coverage. Senior tight end Carson Murphy is a blocking machine and is mostly an extension of the O-line but he has also exhibited soft hands when called upon and surprising speed.
Reliable senior Bret “Boots” Benthem returns at guard as a three-year starter. Junior Caleb Gilde returns at the other guard slot and sophomore Wyatt Zuiderveen, one of the freshmen who performed admirable a year ago during his time on the field, is also back and will see duty in the trenches on both sides of the ball along with sophomore Logan Oeverman. Junior Henry Bass makes the jump from the JV to fill a role at tackle along with Seismic sophomore Jonathon Sikkema, a beast in cleats.
Sophomore Thomas Maloney will be handling the QB duties for the JV but will also spend part-time on the varsity as a kicker. Murphy returns with his booming leg at punter.
The cerebral Akom returns to outside linebacker for defensive coordinator Ryan Pace and Sikkema has big shoes to fill at inside linebacker. Rodenbaugh returns to his safety post and Hughston returns at cornerback along with Aidan Koetje.
Maloney expects Beal City to be the team to beat in the Highland Conference once again with McBain, Evart and Lake City vying to unseat the Aggies along with an improved Manton team.
The Ramblers open at home against non-league foe Lakeview this Friday, Aug. 25. The Wildcats have struggled in recent seasons, including a 3-6 record last year, but Maloney said they have quite a few players returning this season.
“They run the split back veer (offense) and they’re pretty aggressive,” Maloney noted. He expects the game with Lakeview to be a “smash-mouth first game.”
