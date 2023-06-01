The McBain coaches and players honored Caitlin Butzin and Brianna Platz, the two seniors on this year's team, on Tuesday, May 23, between games with Lake City. Caitlin and Brianna walked onto the field with their parents while their teammates cheered along with members of the crowd. The seniors each received a personalized poster and a plant from coach Chantel Zuiderveen, reminding the girls to "keep growing." (photo by Mike Dunn)
