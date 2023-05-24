McBain softball seniors Butzin and Platz

Tuesday was likely the final home game of the season for the McBain softball team and so coach Chantel Zuiderveen and her staff and the Rambler players honored the team's two seniors from this year's team, Caitlin Butzin and Brianna Platz. Caitlin and Brianna were recognized between games of the doubleheader with Lake City along with their parents. They each received a personalized poster and a plant. Chantel explained that the plant is a reminder to the girls "to keep growing." (photo by Mike Dunn) 

"

"