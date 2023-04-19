McBain splits with Manistee, falls to St. Mary

McBAIN — McBain faced another quality opponent on Saturday, April 15, when state-ranked Gaylord St. Mary came calling. The Snowbirds showed why they’re so highly regarded, winning by scores of 22-1 and 15-10.
McBain coach Shaun Mulder commended pitcher Kaden Abrahamson for his performance on the bump in game two and how he kept his pitches in the strike zone.
“He made them put the ball in play and went deep into the game,” Mulder said. “We stayed competitive in the game because of that.”
The Cowboy, centerfielder Blayn Hughston, had a big day at the plate, corralling the ball for two hits while knocking in three of McBain’s 10 runs. Holden Kanouse was no mouse with the bat either, collecting an RBI hit, and Gave Schut also smacked an RBI single.
Mulder also noted the contributions of “Smiling” Johnny Sikkema, the sweet-hitting first baseman, along with Trenton Brunink and Kasen Pollington.
“They all contributed and did a lot of things today,” Mulder reported.
ON FRIDAY, April 14, the Ramblers hosted non-league foe Manistee and split a pair. McBain lost 10-0 to the Chippewas in the opener but bounced back nicely to capture an 8-7 decision in game two.
Holden Kanouse, Carson Murphy and Trey Boven shared the pitching duties in game two.
McBain’s bats came alive for the first time in the young season with Kanouse among those making the loudest connections. Holden hammered out two doubles among his three hits and knocked in two. Murphy was also getting the meat of the bat on the ball with regularity. He also drilled three hits, including a majestic two-run triple. First sacker “Smiling” Johnny Sikkema slammed three hits, including a two-run double, and Gavin Schut smoked a two-run double as well. Kaden Abrahamson connected for a two-run hit and Trenton Brunink also added to the hit parade.
In game one, Suan Kim took the loss but Mulder commended the improvement Kim showed from his first outing on the hill. Murphy made McBain’s only hit of the contest.
McBain played at Harrison on Thursday, April 20, and travels to Buckley on Friday, April 21. The Ramblers open Highland Conference play at Houghton Lake on Tuesday, April 25, and play at home against Manton Friday, April 28.
