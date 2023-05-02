MCBAIN — McBain earned a pair of Highland Conference baseball victories on the home diamond Friday, April 28, outscoring Manton in a pair of competitive games, 6-1 and 5-3.
McBain enjoyed effective pitching in both games and pretty good defense.
In the opener, it was Holden Kanouse on the bump and doing the job for the Ramblers. Kanouse was no mouse when it came to attacking the strike zone and challenging the Ranger hitters. He struck out 10 and permitted just two hits and no earned runs.
“I was very impressed with Holden on the mound and at the plate in the first game,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “He was locating his pitches and I am excited to see him build on each outing. Holden carried us in the first game and that’s not easy to do as a sophomore.”
It was lefty line-drive hitter Eli Baker getting one of the key hits for McBain, an RBI double. Kanouse helped his own cause with the bat, drilling two doubles of his own and a single. Kaden Abrahamson cracked an RBI hit and Trey Boven and Bryce Hughston each had hits as well.
It was Trey taking the hill in game two. Trey was better than just OK, firing a one-hitter with no earned runs and striking out a whopping 14 Manton batters.
“Trey repeated what Holden did in the first game,” Mulder noted. “He was throwing hard tonight, using all of his pitches and controlling the run game.”
Gavin Schut helped shut the door to the McBain win with a timely RBI double and Abrahamson also smacked an RBI double among his two hits. Eli laced a single along with Boven and Isaac “Ice Man” Baas didn’t freeze up with the bat in his hands, poking an RBI single.
“We are getting better and the good news is there’s a lot of room for improvement yet,” Mulder said.
McBain’s game at Roscommon was postponed on Tuesday of this week. The Ramblers traveled to Traverse City on Thursday, May 4, to play Cadillac. On Monday, May 8, the Ramblers are home against non-league foe Marion and on Tuesday, May 9, they make the long trip south to Beal City.
