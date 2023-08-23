LELAND — The McBain volleyball team of coach Shawn Murphy traveled to Leland went 3-2 at the Leland Invitational, winning the Silver Division. The Ramblers lost to Portage Northern 25-9, 25-10; beat Traverse City Christian 25-20, 25-16; and lost to Bronson 25-19, 25-19 in pool play before beating Fowler 25-23, 25-23 and Athens 25-16, 25-16 in the Silver Division.
Murphy liked the tough competition his team faced in the tourney.
“This is always a top-level tournament with some of the best teams in the state, so we knew we had to step up our game to compete,” he said. “I thought the girls did a great job of improving as the day went on and we continue to make some adjustments to responsibilities and knowing their position.
“We are still working on overall consistency at the serving line and not giving up point runs, but this was a good step in the right direction.”
Junior Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, in her third year on the varsity and McBain’s most experienced attacker at the nets, turned in another solid showing, amassing 34 kills on the day with her high-velocity deliveries to go with 14 digs. Ayla Fredin joined the firing line with frequent efficiency once again, generating 20 kills with 15 digs and Ayla also earned seven aces. Senior middle hitter Brekken Cotter banged out 18 kills with four blocks and she also had three aces.
Setter Madison Ochampaugh fueled the attack with some sweet servings as she accumulated 56 assists on the day and she also earned eight digs. Madison was mean and clean at the service stripe, too, recording a team-high nine aces on the day.
Libero Karsyn Meyering covered the back row efficiently, acquiring 15 digs with three aces.
McBain (3-5) competes in the Cadillac Invitational this Friday, Aug. 25. The Ramblers are home Tuesday, Aug. 29, in a tri-match with Kingsley and Glen Lake.
