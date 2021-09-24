CADILLAC — A 55-year-old McBain woman is still alive Friday afternoon after police released information on two separate occasions that stated she had died from the injuries sustained in a crash Thursday afternoon.
As of Friday afternoon, Leah Marie Tibbs is alive and remains in critical condition at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll.
It was first reported that the two-vehicle crash Tibbs was involved in with a semitrailer driven by a 60-year-old Hersey man resulted in her death, but later it was revealed she was alive.
Early Friday morning, however, a new press release from the Michigan State Police was distributed that stated Tibbs had succumbed to her injuries. That was soon refuted when family members said the contrary.
Carroll said when the crash was first reported it was called out as a fatal crash, which shortly afterward was corrected because Tibbs was still alive when she was transported from the scene. The location of the crash was M-115 near Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township.
As for the second report that Tibbs had died, Carroll said that information had been passed on to police erroneously and the proper adjustments had been made. He said police are dealing with finding a balance of getting information out as soon as possible and ensuring the information is 100% accurate in the age of immediate news access.
“The alternative is not getting the information out there until the investigation is complete,” he said.
Carroll said adjustments are being discussed to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in the future. This includes making sure the troopers involved in the investigation are double-checking with personnel at the hospital.
He said while it was wrongfully reported Tibbs was deceased, he was happy to be able to report that wasn’t the case.
“We will keep the focus on that and the crash is still under investigation at this time,” he said.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post said a trooper and the motor carrier officer were dispatched to M-115 near South Mackinaw Trail for the two-vehicle crash in Clam Lake Township.
The initial investigation indicated a semitrailer driven by the Hersey man was traveling southeast on M-115, while Tibb’s United States Postal Service truck also was traveling southeast on M-115. Tibbs, however, was traveling on the shoulder. Surveillance footage shows Tibbs attempted a U-turn on M-115 and pulled out in front of the semi-truck, police said.
As a result of the collision, police said both vehicles caught fire. Once on scene, the trooper and motor carrier officer began life-saving efforts before EMS personnel arrived on the scene to take over.
Tibbs was airlifted to the Traverse City hospital, while the Hersey man was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of his injuries. It was reported Friday that he was treated and released.
With both vehicles catching fire, Cadillac Post Office Postmaster Mike Grose said some of the mail Tibbs had not delivered was destroyed in the fire. He said postal customers on Tibbs’ route received a letter in Friday’s mail that alerted them of that possibility.
He also said the letter told those postal customers that if they were expecting something Thursday and didn’t receive it, they should contact the person, business or company that was sending the item. He said the same is true for postal customers on Tibbs’ route who were expecting a package.
“I still don’t know if we lost any packages or not, but if they were expecting something, especially on Thursday, and didn’t get it, they should contact whoever was sending it,” Grose said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.