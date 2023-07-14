Meat Animal Cash Receipts
Michigan cattle and calves cash receipts totaled $642.1 million, in 2022 up 12 percent from 2021, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Cattle and calf marketings totaled 489.1 million pounds, down 7 percent from 2021.
Michigan hog cash receipts totaled $492.2 million in 2022, down 1 percent from 2021. All hog and pig marketings totaled 696.2 million pounds, down 5 percent from 2021.
