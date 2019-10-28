RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 3:49 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 to a fatal one vehicle accident on northbound US-131.
When deputies arrived on scene, efforts were being made by civilians to revive the man who is believed to be 62-year-old Central Lake Michigan resident Roger Hibbard, according to a police report from the Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams.
Further attempts were made by emergency personnel to revive Hibbard but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that Hibbard had a medical incident while driving that caused him to go off the road and come to a stop against a sign post.
Though the accident is still under investigation and the direct cause of death has yet to be determined, drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors, according to the sheriff's office.
The Reed City Fire Department also responded to the accident.
Williams also added a special thanks to the citizens who stopped to help in his press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.