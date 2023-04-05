CADILLAC — Either on purpose or by mistake, a lot of people are violating the city’s ordinance related to short-term rentals.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins and other council members discussed this reality during their Monday meeting, in which a request to change the zoning of a Pine Street home to allow for short-term renting was denied — in part because the property owner had been in violation of the ordinance in the past.
“There are a lot of AirBnbs in Cadillac,” said Filkins, who added that council should be having a discussion about the citywide policy, rather than making exceptions for individuals on a case-by-case basis.
To clarify the city’s existing zoning policy, Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace recently re-released a memorandum outlining where exactly short-term rentals are allowed. The memo also contained a color-coded map.
According to the memo, a short-term rental includes housing units being rented under the various rental platforms such as AirBnb and VRBO. Short-term rentals are generally those that take place for less than 30 days.
Based on an analysis of the city’s existing zoning ordinance, Wallace said he reached the conclusion that short-term rentals were only permitted in the TS (tourist service) and B-1 and B-2 (auxiliary and general business) districts. In the TS-1, TS-2 and B-1 districts, they are “permitted by right” and in the B-2 District, they are permitted by special use permit.
In a nutshell, that means that short-term rentals are only allowed in the downtown area, in Cadillac West, and in a handful of sporadic locations in various other parts of the city (see map).
At the time the city zoning ordinance was written, the rental of housing units either within a home or including an entire home through the use of an online platform such as AirBnb or VRBO was not anticipated or addressed, Wallace wrote in his memo.
The general topic of short-term rentals, however is addressed in several sections, including one that identifies tourist cabins and tourist homes (bed and breakfast establishments) as options for temporary lodging. Tourist cabin means a maximum of two detached buildings which are maintained, offered or used as dwellings or sleeping quarters for transients. A more generalized recognition of “overnight” lodging is contained in sections pertaining to the B-1 and B-2 districts.
“From all of these references it is clear that the drafters of the ordinance distinguished between permanent lodging or long-term rentals situations and that of short-term rentals also referenced as transient lodging, temporary lodging or overnight lodging,” Wallace wrote in the memo. “In other words, they felt the need to identify which districts were appropriate for short-term rentals situations and whether they should be permitted ‘by right’ or ‘by special use permit.’”
Although rooming houses or boarding houses are permitted by special use permit in the R-1 through R-4 single family districts, Wallace wrote that this does not lay a foundation for considering more transient uses in the single-family districts as in the definition of a roominghouse, it states “the term roominghouse shall not include a bed and breakfast, hotel, motel or other transient uses less than 30 days.”
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said in the past, when the city received a complaint about a property being used as a short-term rental in violation of the city’s ordinance, they would mail a letter telling the property owner it needed to stop. He said in every case he’s aware of, the violation ceased after the letter was sent, and at that point it wasn’t necessary to issue a citation or ticket. Peccia added that he was not aware of the repeated violations at the Pine Street property.
Council member Robert Engels said he thought they needed to have a discussion about how to more efficiently enforce the city’s ordinance to prevent violations. He said this is an important issue because proliferation of short-term rental properties can be harmful to a community.
According to Wallace’s memo, the city currently is in the process of a comprehensive re-write of the zoning ordinance and will be addressing short-term rentals very specifically in the re-write.
“Since we cannot predict what may happen at the state level it is the city’s intent to include zoning regulations for short-term rentals in our new zoning ordinance,” Wallace wrote. “We are aiming to have the new zoning ordinance on the books within the first half of (the year).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.