LAKE CITY – The Fourth of July happens to be Krista Miller’s birthday, so it adds some spice and sparkle to the celebration of the country’s birthday each year as she celebrates her own as well.
And, since Krista is an avid runner and also participates in the Greatest Fourth 5K road race each year in Lake City, it makes the festive atmosphere here just a little more festive for her and her family.
And, since Krista reached a special milestone this year on the Fourth, turning 50 years old, it made it all that much more memorable.
“It’s always great to be part of the atmosphere here on the Fourth,” Krista said with a broad smile after completing this year’s 5K race.
“They definitely know how to celebrate the Fourth up here. There’s always a lot of excitement and a lot of community pride and spirit. It’s just great to feel a part of that. We love it and look forward to it every year.”
Krista resides in Clarkston with husband Justin and daughters Katie and Nora. Their family has been coming north for years to visit Krista’s parents Tom and Jan Tobe, who are Farmington Hills residents and have a cottage here. Krista’s niece Ashley was also up this year cheering for her aunt on her special day.
“It’s a lot of fun taking part in the race,” said Krista, who is training to run in a marathon later this year.
“This was my fifth time doing it. It’s great to see so many people running and walking every year and so many standing on each side of the street and cheering everyone. You always see plenty of families and lots of little kids and lots of flags and patriotism. You just soak it all in and have a good time.”
Krista, who was proudly wearing a special-made "50th and Fabulous" sash given by her family while she ran, said she didn’t have a particular goal in terms of time.
“I just wanted to finish,” she said modestly.
She did much more than just finish, though. She came in first overall in the Female 50-54 age bracket with her time of 31:26, earning a blue ribbon on her 50th birthday.
