LUTHER — Victoria Bennett will hold a service 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Luther Cemetery to dedicate a bench in honor of her mother Diane Chorba.
Chorba, who was pregnant at the time, was murdered in 1979. Ollie Bean was convicted of her murder in 2001, but Chorba’s body has not been found.
The bench will be placed near the empty grave site for Chorba.
Bennett has been searching areas in northern Lake County in an attempt to find Chorba’s body. Bennett says there are plans to continue the search for her mother’s body.
