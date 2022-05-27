MEMORIAL DAY/POPPY DAYS
From: Lake City American Legion Auxiliary
While we are all guilty of celebrating the unofficial start of summer and encouraging each other to “have a good weekend,” it is important to remember the reason for the holiday: Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedom. It is our duty to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads in recognition of their service.
On National Poppy Day, May 27, 2022, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 300 will be distributing poppies as a tribute to our fallen warriors. We encourage Lake City residents to honor our veterans by receiving a poppy in exchange for a donation to wear in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We must never forget. The poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has grown to become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. One hundred percent of donations received will go directly to help veterans, military, and their families. The United States Congress has declared the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day.
The American Legion will be having a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park with guest speaker Don Grage, Afghanistan war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, followed by a presentation at the Lake City Cemetery.
