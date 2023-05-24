The history of Memorial Day can be traced to the years after the Civil War (1960-65) when a specific date was set to annually remember the soldiers who had given their lives during the great conflict between the states. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization of Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance on May 30.
The date, Logan declared, “is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
It was originally known as Decoration Day and the date was chosen for two reasons, because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle and because by May 30 the flowers would be in bloom.
On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield, who would later serve as President, made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery before 5,000 attendees. “If silence is ever golden,” Garfield said, “it must be beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.”
Following the speech, the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington were decorated.
By 1890, all of the Northern states observed Decoration Day on May 30 as a state holiday. The Southern states did not have a uniform date to remember those who gave their lives during the Civil War but each state held its own ceremonies for the fallen soldiers on different dates.
Decoration Day continued to be observed on May 30 but it was expanded over time to include military personnel who gave their lives for the cause of freedom in all wars. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, establishing Memorial Day as the final Monday in May each year. This went into effect in 1971 and Memorial Day has been a federal holiday ever since.
Today, Memorial Day has been expanded even more to remember all the deceased military veterans in all wars who served to preserve our freedoms. In many cemeteries, flags or wreaths are placed by volunteers at the gravesites of veterans as part of the Memorial Day obervance.
The tradition of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day was inspired by the poem that Moina Michael wrote in 1915. Moina, who was inspired by the poem “In Flanders Field,” wrote: We cherish too, the Poppy red that grows on fields were valor led; It seems to signal to the skies that blood of heroes never dies.
See Memorial on A-4
Moina also came up with the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day in honor of those who died serving the nation during war. She was the first to wear one and sold poppies to her friends and coworkers with the money going to benefit servicemen in need.
Some other interesting Memorial Day facts:
• The American flag remains at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then is raised to the top of the staff.
• “Taps” is often played at ceremonies on Memorial Day.
• Americans are encouraged to pause for a national Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day each year.
• New York was the first state to officially recognize Memorial Day
• Waterloo, New York, is considered the birthplace of Memorial Day, though that claim is disputed by other towns like Boalsburg, Pa.
• Flowers and flags are the two most popular items people use to remember soldiers.
• Cities and towns across the U.S. host Memorial Day parades and ceremonies each year, often including military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations.
• People often take trips or have outdoor parties and barbecues during the three-day weekend, which unofficially marks the beginning of summer. More than 36 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home during the weekend, according to AAA estimates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.