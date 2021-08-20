Merritt FD assists in creating landing zone with Missaukee EMS

MERRITT — The Merritt Area Fire Department assisted Missaukee EMS last week in establishing a landing zone for an air ambulance after a person was injured while riding a horse in Butterfield Township.
Merritt Fire Chief Ed Nettle said in a press release, the landing zone for the North Flight AeroMed helicopter was created around 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Merritt Park and Arena in Butterfield Township. Missaukee EMS was called after a rider fell off their horse and had to be transported by AeroMed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City’s trauma center.
Nettle said the rider was not bucked off the horse, but rather, speed played a factor. He said the horse and rider were working in the arena at the park and when the animal was running, it changed directions causing the rider to be thrown off its back. He said the rider then struck the arena’s gate and fence.
Nettle also said there wasn’t an event happening that evening, but the victim and four other people were working their horses.
The press release also said the rider has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from their injuries at home. In addition to the fire department, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted EMS on the scene.
