Merritt Fire Department gets new brush truck in time for upcoming fire season

MERRITT — With spring starting, the Merritt Area Fire Department recently announced it added a new vehicle to its garage that will help battle the upcoming wildland and grass fire season.
The fire department recently replaced its 1985 military surplus pickup and a 1976 Dodge mini-pumper with a newer 2015 Chevrolet 2500HD. Although the truck was used, it only has 55,000 miles, according to a press release from the fire department.
“We were able to find this truck on a dealer’s used vehicle lot, in great condition,” Merritt Chief Ed Nettle said.
The department also made some additions to the truck including a new flatbed, front bumper/winch, vinyl lettering and equipped it with all new emergency lighting. The poly tank and pump that is on an aluminum skid unit were reused from an older truck.
The total cost of the new vehicle purchase project was $47,700. In addition to wildland fire fighting, the fire department is planning on using this truck to pull their breathing air supply trailer, assist on accident scenes, downed power lines and structure fires.
It is anticipated a useful life for the truck of roughly 20 years.
“The MAFD Board and firefighters have been budgeting for this replacement. We always work to make the most of our community’s tax money,” Nettle said. “The cost of a brand-new truck made going with this newer used truck a great option.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.