Merritt Fire Department Responds to Stucture Fire

MAFD was dispatched on Friday morning 12/17/21, approximately 4:00 am to a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of S. Merritt Rd., Butterfield Twp.
Units arrived to find all occupants and pets were able to get out of the home prior to their arrival. The occupants were woken up to find the family room fully evolved in fire, and were able to get out and call 911.
Dealing with high winds and cold temperature crews battled the fire for approximately four (4) hours. There were no reports of injuries, and while the home is standing, is reported as a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The area of origin was near the wood stove area that the family was using for heating during the power outage in the area.
MAFD was assisted at the scene by fire fighters from the Clam Union Twp. FD, Lake Missaukee FD, Roscommon Twp. FD, as well as Missaukee EMS and Sheriff’s Deputies.
