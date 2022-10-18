LAKE CITY — A 42-year-old Merritt man recently headed to prison to serve his sentence after a recent jury conviction in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court related to stolen vehicle and assault.
Jesse Lee Ratcliffe was sentenced to two to eight years in prison with 291 days credit, 20 months to four years in prison with 291 days credit and two years to eight years in prison with 291 days credit for convictions by a jury of his peers to assault with a dangerous weapon, a Chevrolet Silverado, five counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and malicious destruction of fire or police property for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9, 2021, in Lake Township. He also was sentenced as a third offense habitual offender on all counts.
In addition to incarceration, he was ordered to pay $606 in fines and $10,389.19 in restitution. Those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while Ratcliffe is incarcerated. The sentence also is to be served concurrently with a conviction out of Wexford County related to the incident.
An appeal in this case has already been filed by Ratcliffe.
The two-day trial started on Aug. 30 and concluded on Aug. 31 when the jury rendered its verdict. Although proofs were closed in the afternoon of Aug. 30, closing arguments were held until Aug. 31. 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore wanted closing arguments the next day so the information would be fresh in each juror’s mind and for fairness to both sides. Time constraints also played a role as Elmore said there was not enough time to cover closing arguments, jury instructions and to begin deliberations so close to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
On Aug. 31, closing arguments were given, Elmore issued his jury instructions and the jurors went to deliberate at 10:09 a.m. The jury emerged from chambers at 12:43 p.m. with its verdict.
At 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 9, deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen Wexford County truck in the area of M-66 and Jennings Road, according to police.
The deputies indicated they wanted the truck to pull over, which the driver, later identified as Ratcliffe, did in the area of Jennings and Green roads in Lake Township. As the deputies attempted to contact Ratcliffe, police said he attempted to pull away and flee from the traffic stop.
In the process of attempting to leave, police said Ratcliffe rammed a patrol vehicle. As the deputies attempted to take Ratcliffe and his passenger into custody, police said they resisted arrest. Ratcliffe had to be subdued by the use of a stun gun, according to police.
In July, Ratcliffe was found guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Haring Township. The jury, however, found him not guilty of breaking and entering, illegal entry stemming from the same incident.
The Wexford County incident involved the theft of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021 at a Haring Township residence and there was an altercation between the victim and Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe was sentenced in September to at least 2.5 years and up to 10 years in prison with 274 days credit after a jury in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court found him guilty of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to 93 days with 274 days credit after the same jury found him guilty of assault and battery. He also was sentenced by the court as a habitual offender third offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.