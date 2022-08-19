Michigan acreage summary
Michigan farmers planted fewer corn acres and more soybean acres and more soybean acres in 2022 than they did in 2021. The 2022 planting season Started slow due to cold, wet conditions in April and early May but my mid-May planting progress had caught up to the 5-year averages.
According to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office, Michigan corn growers planted 2.25 million acres, down 100,000 from last year.
Michigan soybean growers planted 2.25 million acres, up 100,000 acres from last year. Growers expect to harvest 2.23 million acres of soybeans in 2022.
Winter wheat growers planted 470,000 acres in Michigan, down 140,000 acres from 2021. Harvested acres of winter wheat for grain are anticipated to be 425,000 acres, down 135,000 acres from last year.
Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2022 is estimated at 89.9 million acres, down 4 percent or 3.44 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 35 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 81.9 million acres, is down 4 percent from last year.
U.S. soybean planted area for 2022 is estimated at 88.3 million acres, up 1 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating States.
The 2022 winter wheat planted area in the U.S., at 47.1 million acres, up 1 percent from 2021 winter wheat planted area, at 34.0 million acres, is up 1 percent from last year, but down 1 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.5 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.86 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.61 million acre is White Winter.
