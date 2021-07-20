Michigan Acreage Summary
Michigan farmers planted fewer corn acres and more soybean acres in 2021 than they did in 2020. The 2021 planting season was very favorable with good field conditions throughout April and May. Late frosts in May did necessitate some replanting though this was easily accomplished. Even with replants, farmers in Michigan completed corn and soybean planting much more quickly than normal.
According to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan corn growers planted 2.25 million acres. down 100,000 from last year. Harvested acres of corn for grain were set at 1.89 million acres, also down 100,000 from last year.
Michigan soybean growers planted 2.30 million acres, up 100,000 acres from 2020. Growers expect to harvest 2.29 million acres of soybeans in 2021.
Winter wheat growers planted 620,000 acres in Michigan, up 130,000 acres from 2020. Harvested acres of winter wheat for grain are anticipated to be 570,000 acres, up 120,000 acres from last year.
Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 92.7 million acres, up 2 percent or 1.87 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 84.5 million acres, is up 2 percent from last year.
U.S. soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 28 of the 29 estimating States.
The 2021 winter wheat planted area in the U.S., at 33.7 million acres, is up 11 percent from last year and up 2 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.6 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.59 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.5 million acres are White Winter.
