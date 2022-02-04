Michigan Annual Crop Summary
Record high yields for corn, soybeans, dry beans and sugarbeets were recorded n Michigan in 2021, according to Marlo Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Michigan’s average corn yield was 174 bushels per acre, up 21 bushels from 2020. Production was 346 million bushels from 1.99 million acres. Acres harvested for grain were unchanged from 2020.
The average Michigan soybean yield was 51 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from 2020. There were 2.14 million acres harvested, down from 2.19 million acres harvested in2020.
Nationally, corn for grain production in the United States was estimated at 15.1 billion bushels, up 7 percent from the 2020 estimate. The average yield in the United States was estimated at a record high 177.0 bushels per acre, 5.63 bushels above the 2020 yield of 171.4 bushels per acre. Estimated yields in 2021 were up from the previous year across most f the Eastern Corn Belt, Northeast, and most of the Southeast. Record yields were estimated in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin. Corn planted area, at 9.34 million acres, was up 3 percent from the 2020 estimate. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 85.4 million acres, up 4 percent from the 2020 estimate.
National soybean production in 2021 totaled a record 4.44 billion bushels, up 5 percent from 2020. The average yield was estimated at 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushels above 2020. Planted area for the Nation, at 87.2 million acres, was up 5 percent from the 2020 planted acreage. Soybean growers harvested 86.3 million acres, up 5 percent from 2020. Record high yields occurred in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.