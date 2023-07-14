Michigan April Agricultural Prices
Some Michigan highlights were: April corn, at $6.34 per bushel, increased $0.18 from March but decreased $0.46 from last year; April soybeans at $15.60 per bushel, increased $0.20 from last month but decreased $0.90 from last year; April wheat, at $6.85 per bushel decreased $0.68 from March and decreased $1.45 from last year; April milk, at $20.40 per cwt., decreased $0.20 from last month and decreased $6.00 from last year.
Nationally, the April Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 130.8 increased 1.9 percent from March but decreased 2.2 percent from April 2022. At 125.6 the Crop Production Index was up 5.8 percent from last month and 2.4 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 135.8, decreased 1.8 percent from March, and 6.2 percent from April last year. Producers received higher prices during April for lettuce, broilers, cattle, and broccoli but lower prices for market eggs, hogs, milk and apples. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In April, there was increased monthly movement for strawberries, milk, broilers and lettuce and decreased marketing of corn, soybeans, hay and cattle.
