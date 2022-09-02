Michigan August 1 Crop Forecast
Michigan growers are anticipating smaller corn, soybean, dry bean, alfalfa hay and sugar beet yields in 2022 than they had in 2021, according to Marlo D Johnson, Regional Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Spring planting was delayed due to cold, wet conditions. The State has experienced drier than normal growing conditions and the central and Thumb regions have been abnormally dry. Passing rains have helped to sustain field crops though later than normal planting and these dry conditions are anticipated to have a negative effect on crop yields. As of July 31, sixty-four- percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent and 56 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent: both condition ratings were lower than last year at the same time.
Highlights of the August 1 Crop Production report follow:
• Michigan’s average corn yield is forecast at 170 bushels per acre, 4 bushels below last year. Total production is forecast at 321 Million bushels, down 7 percent from last year. Production is down on a smaller yield and fewer planted acres.
• Soybean yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from last year. Total production is forecast at 105 million bushels, down 4 percent from last year. Despite farmers planting more soybean acres in 2022 in Michigan, total production is anticipated to be down due to a smaller yield.
• Winter wheat yield is estimated at 84 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from last year. Total production is forecast at 35.7 million bushels.
• Producers of dry beans are expecting their crop to yield 2,300 pounds per acre, down 110 pounds from last year. Production is expected to be 5.01 million hundredweight, nearly unchanged from last year due to an increase in acres planted in 2022.
• Michigan’s 2022 apple production forecast is 1.10 billion pounds, up 68 percent from last year. The Michigan peach production forecast is 12,000 tons, up 43 percent from last year. Both the Michigan apple and peach crops had an ideal Spring with no major freezes or frosts that reduced the crops in the past 2 years.
