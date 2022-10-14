Michigan August Agricultural Prices
Some Michigan highlights were; August corn, at $6.75 per bushel, increased $0.25 from July and increased $0.17 from last year. August soybeans, at $16.80 per bushel, was unchanged from last month but increased $1.60 from last year. August wheat at $7.68 per bushel, decreased $0.06 from July but increased $1.29 from last year, August milk, at $23.90 per cwt., decreased $1.40 from last month but increased $7.30 from last year.
Nationally, the August Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 131.4, decreased 1.8 percent from July but increased 20 percent from August 2021. At 128.4, the Crop Production Index was up 3.2 percent from last month and 16 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 134.6, decreased 7.7 percent from July, but increased 24 percent from August last year. Producers received lower prices during August for broilers, market eggs, milk, and grapes but higher prices for strawberries, lettuce, hay and hogs. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In August, there was decreased monthly movement for wheat, corn, soybeans and strawberries and increased marketing of cattle, grapes, tobacco, and hogs
