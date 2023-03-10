Michigan cattle inventory
All cattle and calves in Michigan as of Jan. 1 were 1.10 million head, down 2 percent from last year according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan highlights from the Jan. 1 report are as follows:
Beef cow numbers increased 2 percent to 98,000 head. Beef replacement heifers decreased 17 percent to 19,000 head.
Milk cows decreased slightly to 432,000 head. Heifers for milk cow replacement decreased 8 percent to 140,000 head.
The 2022 calf crop was 370,000 head, down 6 percent from 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.