Michigan cattle inventory
All cattle and calves in Michigan as of January 1, 2022 were 1.12 million head, down 2 percent from last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan highlights from the January 1 report follow:
Beef cow numbers decreased 4 percent to 96,000 head. Beef replacement heifers increased 15 percent to 23,000 head.
Milk cows decreased 1 percent to 434,000 head. Heifers for milk cow replacement decreased 5 percent to 152,000 head.
The 2021 calf crop was 395,000 head, down 1 percent from 2020.
Nationally, all cattle and calves in the United States as of January 1, 2022 totaled 91.9 million head, 2 percent below the 93.8 million head on January 1, 2021. Beef cows, at 30.1 million head, were down 2 percent from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.38 million head, were down 1 percent from the previous year. All heifers 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2022 totaled 19.8 million head, 2 percent below the 20.2 million head on January 1, 2021. Beef replacement heifers, at 5.61 million head, were down 3 percent from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.45 million head, were down 3 percent from the previous year. Other heifers, at 9.71 million head, were 1 percent below a year earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.