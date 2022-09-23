Michigan Crop Weather
Field Crops
Last week brought scattered rains but many crops were still looking for moisture as warm temperatures and winds dried fields quickly, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the Great Lakes Regional Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork in Michigan during the week ending August 28, 2022. The Central Lower Peninsula was abnormally dry and counties in East Central Michigan and the Thumb Region were in moderate drought, according to the latest US Drought Monitor. Oat and barley harvest progress was following the previous year pace, but dry bean development was trending behind. Corn kernels looked smaller than normal in some areas of the Southeast; it was too early to tell if soybeans were also affected by the dry summer. Alfalfa and other hay third cutting progressed ahead of average, and fourth cutting was under way. Pest activity was trending lower than previous years. Other activities during the week included spraying pesticides, hauling manure, and preparing for silage harvest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.