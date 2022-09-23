Michigan fruit crop weather
A somewhat warmer week, coupled with little rain had producers hoping for some precipitation soon. Peach harvest was in full swing across the State with excellent quality and quantity and quantity reported. Harvest has been very smooth to date. Brown rot and peach scab programs. Early apple harvest continued, Premier Honey crisp and Jonathan for caramel apple production were harvested in the Southwest. Harvest of standard strains of Honey crisp and Gala were expected to begin in a few weeks. Blueberry harvest in the Southwest was wrapping up.
