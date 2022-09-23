Michigan Crop Weather
Vegetables
Consistent dry and moderate drought conditions made for a superb vegetable season in the East thus far into the year. Other areas of the State received fairly well-timed rains, although some received too much. New asparagus shoots were coming up due to the recent rain, and purple spot was continuing to develop. Disease presence was also detected on broccoli and peppers, prompting growers to take appropriate steps to protect their crops. Meanwhile, tassel ears were found in some sweet corn fields, and onion harvest continued smoothly. Potato harvest was also progressing nicely, with yields being above average and no late blight having been reported in Michigan to date. In the west Central region, carrots were doing well thanks in part to favorable temperatures, and harvest was underway in the East.
