Michigan December 1 Grain Stocks
On December 1, 2021, Michigan corn stocks totaled 264 million bushels, 3 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. About 66 percent of the corn was stored on farms. The first quarter disappearance was 106 million bushels, compared with 85.0 million bushels a year earlier. Soybeans stocks on December 1, 2021, were 78.3 million bushels. That was 7 percent higher than stocks a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 35.0 million bushels. The first quarter indicated disappearance was 38.2 million bushels compared with 43.6 million bushels a year ago. Wheat stocks on December 1, 2021, were 36.3 million bushels, 13 percent above a year ago. Second quarter indicated disappearance was 6.76 million bushels, compared with 8.80 million bushels last year.
Nationally, corn stored in all positions on December 1, 2021, totaled 11.6 billion bushels, up 3 percent from December 1, 2020. Of the total stocks 7.23 billion bushels were stored on farms, up 3 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, 4.41 billion bushels, were up 4 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance was 4.70 billion bushels, compared with 4.74 billion bushels during the same period last year. Soybeans stored in all positions on December 1, 2021, totaled 3.15 billion bushels, up 7 percent from December 1, 2020. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 1.52 billion bushels, up 16 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, 1.63 billion bushels, were down 1 percent from last December. Indicated disappearance for September – November 2021 totaled 1.54 billion bushels, down 14 percent from the same period a year earlier. All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2021, totaled 1.39 billion bushels, down 18 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks were estimated at 273 million bushels, down 43 percent from last December. Off-farm stocks, 1.12 billion bushels, were down 8 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance was 384 million bushels, 16 percent below the same period a year earlier.
