Michigan December 1 Grain Stocks
On December 1, 2022, Michigan corn stocks totaled 285 million bushels, 8 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Directory, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. About 68 percent of the corn was stored on farms. The first quarter disappearance of 89.9 million bushels, compared with 107 million bushels a year earlier. Soybean stocks soybeans on December 1, 2022, were 76.4 million bushels. That was 3 percent lower than stocks a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 34.0 million bushels. The first quarter indicated disappearance was 35.4 million bushels compared with 38.1 million bushels a year ago. Wheat stocks on December 1, 2022, were 28.3 million bushels, 22 percent below a year ago. Second quarter indicated disappearance was 8.31 million bushels, compared with 6.85 million bushels last year. About 90 percent of wheat stocks were in commercial storage.
