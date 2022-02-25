Michigan December Agricultural Prices
Some Michigan highlights were December corn at $5.36 per bushel was up $.024 from November and increased $1.28 from last year. December soybeans, at $12.50 per bushel, down $0.20 from last month but decreased $1.20 from last year, December wheat, at $6.66 per bushel, was down $0.17 from November but increased $0.90 from last year. December milk at $20.70 per cwt., was up $1.00 from November and increased $2.90 from last year.
Nationally, the December Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 112.6, increased 3.5 percent from November and 24 percent from December 2020. At 105.9, the Crop Production Index is down 1.3 percent from November but up 16 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 120.5, increased 9.0 percent from November, and 33 percent from December last year. Producers received higher prices during December for broilers, cattle, market eggs, and corn but lower prices for lettuce, oranges, hogs and broccoli. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In December, there was increased monthly movement for broilers, milk, cotton and wheat and decreased marketing of corn, grapes, soybeans and calves
