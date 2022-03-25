Michigan Farm Numbers
The number of farms in Michigan in 2021 was 46,000, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Land farms was 9.7 million acres, down 100,000 acres from last year. The average size farm in Michigan was 211 acres per farm, unchanged from 2020.
The number of farms in the United States for 2021 is estimated at 2,012,050, down 6,950 farms from 2020. Total land in farms, at 895,300,000 acres, decreased 1,300,000 acres from 2020. The average farm size for 2021 is 445 acres, up from 444 acres the previous year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.