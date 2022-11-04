Michigan Farmers Asked to Help Determine Cost to Pollinate Crops
On November 1, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail the 2022 Cost of Pollination Survey to Michigan Crop Producers. The survey will be sent to nearly 16,000 producers nationwide.
“Honey bees are important pollinators of crops ranging from almonds to zucchinis,” said Marlo D. Johnson Regional Director USDA NASS Great Lakes Region “To help accurately depict the health of the pollination industry in the United States, NASS will ask crop producers about their use of honey bees, the fees they paid for honey bee pollination and any other expenses related to pollinating their crops.”
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcoungs.usda.gov through the Respondent Portal, by mail, or fax. Those who do not respond by November 14 may be connected by a NASS representative to arrange an interview to complete the survey.
All information reported by producers will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. NASS will publish the survey data Jan. 11, 2023. On the NASS website at nass.usda.gov and in the NASS Quick Stats searchable database at www.quickstate.nass.usda.gov.
