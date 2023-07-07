Michigan floriculture sales worth more than $710 million
Michigan Floriculture was worth more than $710 million in 2022, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region.
Michigan floriculture producers sold $711 million worth of floriculture commodities in 2022. This was up 12 percent from the $635 million sold in 2021.
There was 51.8 million square feet of greenhouse used to produce floriculture crops in 2022, up from the 49.7 million square feet used in 2021.
Five hundred fourteen producers in Michigan sold at least $10,000 worth of floriculture products last year, down from 539 the previous year.
The complete set of data, which includes statistics on type, pot size and price of individual floricultural crops, can be found in the NASS Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
