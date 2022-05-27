Michigan Fruit Production 2021
Even with a frost and freeze reduced 2021 crop. Michigan remained the third largest apple producer in the United States, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Michigan apple production at 656 million pounds was down 34 percent from the 2020 crop. The farm level value of utilized production was $213 million.
Michigan tart cherry production was 96.6 million pounds, up 39 percent from 2020. The farm level value of utilized production was $58.0 million. Michigan was the largest tart cherry producing State. The 2021 marketing year average price of $0.601 per pound was up $0.13 from 2020.
Blueberry production in Michigan was 72.9 million pounds, down 1 percent from 2020. Michigan growers harvested 16,200 acres in 2021. The farm level value of utilized production was $82.5 million.
